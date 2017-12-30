High School Basketball Patrol: Wilbur Cross dominates New Britain, Cheshire edges Berlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Despite the lack of school holding court during the final week of 2017, plenty of basketball teams around the state were busy squaring off Friday night as they look to gather momentum going into the New Year.

Wilbur Cross took it to the Golden Hurricanes of the New Britain, as the Governors doubled up their hosts, 56-28.

Despite trailing 15-14 at the half, the Lady Governors pounced on the Hurricanes, outscoring them 14-3 behind tough defense and timely offense.

Wilbur Cross kept the pedal to the medal in the fourth, as Kandie Everate, Anaija Ricks, Tyannah Tucker, and Tashae Neslon helped the Governors to drop 28 points in the frame.

Inanna Rice led the way for the Hurricanes before exiting the game with a knee injury late in the contest.

Elsewhere on the high school circuit, Cheshire used an outstanding performance from Mia Juodaitis to outlast Berlin, 48-44.

Juodaitis dropped 27 points to easily dominate the scoring column, as the junior worked her way into the post time and time again, seemingly willing her way to any bucket she wanted.

Berlin fought their way to a 15-12 lead after a first quarter where Lyzi Litwinko and Angela Perrelli led the Redcoats. The Rams, though, bounced back in the second, taking a 26-22 advantage into the break.

In the second half, it was more of Juodaitis, who scored 12 points after intermission. Emily Yonych added 10 points for the Rams, while Perrelli (15 points), Litwinkko (13) and Ashley Wenzel (13) led the way for the Redcoats.