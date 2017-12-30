× Las Vegas police: 2 security guards killed at hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Police in Las Vegas say two security guards are dead after being shot in a room at a hotel-casino.

Police say the alleged shooter ran away after the shooting Saturday morning at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur but then was found by police at a nearby residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter’s condition and the victims’ identities have not been released.

Additional information about the circumstances of the incident, including a possible motive, was not immediately available.

A call to the hotel-casino’s office went unanswered.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is a short distance west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting comes as law enforcement officers are preparing for tens of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers on the Strip and three months after a mass shooting that killed 58 people.