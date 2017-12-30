× Shooting at Manchester restaurant

MANCHESTER – FOX61 is on the scene of a shooting inside the Bonchon Restaurant at the Plaza at Buckland Hills.

Police say the shooting happened just before noon at the Korean style restaurant. Sgt. Chris Davis says the shooter fled after shooting the man, and it appears that the shooter and the victim knew each other. They are looking at video from inside the restaurant to help develop leads on the suspect. There’s no information at this time on the condition of the victim, but his wounds are believed to be serious.

#BREAKING VIDEO: #Manchester PD on scene of serious shooting inside Bonchon Restaurant at Plaza at Buckland Hills. Working on more @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/U8wcl2d54L — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 30, 2017

This is a developing story – we’ll bring you more details as they become available and have full coverage on the FOX61 News at 10pm.