Suspects named in shooting at Manchester restaurant

MANCHESTER – Police are now searching for two suspects in a shooting that happened inside of the Bonchon Restaurant — right by Buckland Hills mall.

Manchester police are searching for James Goolsby and Leanne Robitaille. Both are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or know of their whereabouts, please call Detective Hearn with the Manchester police at 860-645-5549.

Police say an employee was shot just before noon at the Korean style restaurant. Capt. Chris Davis says the shooter fled after shooting the man, and the shooter and the victim knew each other. Police have not yet identified the victim or released his condition, but his wounds are believed to be serious.

In a Facebook post made by Bonchon Manchester, the restaurant announced it will remain closed until further notice.

