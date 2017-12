Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Police and Firefighters responded to the AMC theater for calls of a pipe burst Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received the calls of the burst around 1:55 p.m to New Britain Avenue.

The building was evacuated as firefighters work to clean of the spill.

No injuries have been reported.

The theater was reopened sometime after 4 p.m.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.