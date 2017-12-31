× 1 person injured in Trumbull mall assault

TRUMBULL — Police are investigating a mall fight that left one person injured Saturday evening.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to the Macy’s Department Store at the Westfield Mall on calls of a fight.

Police said that a twenty-one year-old was walking in the mall while being followed by two men.

The men approached the victim and assaulted the victim with their hands.

A displayed case was knocked over, as the victim was able to run away from the attackers.

The suspects have not been identified as police continue to investigate.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the fight.