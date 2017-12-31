× 125 Griswold residents issued ‘Boil Water Advisory’ following water equipment issue

GRISWOLD — The Connecticut Water Company has issued a “Boil Water Adivosry” Sunday afternoon for a hundred and twenty-five residents in the area.

The notice was given around 4 p.m., stating that there was an equipment issue that caused a complete loss in water pressure in the area.

Resident on Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixton Road, and Youngs Road were impacted.

The company said that customers in that area should boil tier tap water before consuming until water samples collected from the system. The Connecticut Water Company water will confirmed when it is safe to drink.

Affected customers will be notified directly through door notices, phone, email, and text messages.