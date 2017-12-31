Fire causes to significant damage to Danbury city councilman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Two people have been displaced Sunday evening after a house fire ripped through a home.

Firefighters responded to 13 Fleetwood Drive on calls of a house fire. Initially firefighters could not find a good source of water for the nearby hydrants were frozen.

Firefighters said that they were finally able to link up their hoses to a hydrant almost a thousand feet away. Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the house on the lower level.

The house fire became a defensive fire, which means firefighters evacuated the house. Most of the house received significant damage from the fire.

By 7 p.m., the fire was under control. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters said that the home belong to city council member Michael J. Esposito who is also a retired firefighter.