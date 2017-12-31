“Multiple deputies down” in Colorado incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy was killed, and 4 deputies and 2 civilians wounded when they responded to a domestic disturbance this morning.
Douglas County is located midway between Colorado’s two largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs. The call came in for the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. The DCSO orginally said there are “multiple deputies down” following a shots fired call on Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office said that “multiple deputies are down”. They issued an update about 10:30 a.m. eastern time saying “multiple deputies were injured”, but could provide no status on the number of deputies or extent of their injuries.
Deputies issued a “code red” for any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.
Later this morning, they confirmed the death of one deputy on their Twitter account, and also said the suspect was ‘no longer a threat’:
