“Multiple deputies down” in Colorado incident

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy was killed, and 4 deputies and 2 civilians wounded when they responded to a domestic disturbance this morning.

Douglas County is located midway between Colorado’s two largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs. The call came in for the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. The DCSO orginally said there are “multiple deputies down” following a shots fired call on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that “multiple deputies are down”. They issued an update about 10:30 a.m. eastern time saying “multiple deputies were injured”, but could provide no status on the number of deputies or extent of their injuries.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Deputies issued a “code red” for any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Later this morning, they confirmed the death of one deputy on their Twitter account, and also said the suspect was ‘no longer a threat’:

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

