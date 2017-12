Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Branford businessman Dominic Rapini talks about his bid for the GOP nomination to run against incumbent Senator Chris Murphy. It's Rapini's first try for political office, and he's being challenged by Hartford Businessman Matthew Corey who has already has three unsuccessful runs for Congress under his belt, all of them, against Rep. John Larson. Rapini says he was inspired to run, by the success of Donald Trump.