× Manchester restaurant shooting victim dies; suspects still on the loose

MANCHESTER – Saturday’s shooting at a Manchester restaurant is now a homicide investigation.

Manchester police said that the victim, now identified as 36 year old Norris Jackson of East Hartford, died last night.

Police continue to search for two suspects for the shooting that happened inside of the Bonchon Restaurant at the Plaza at Buckland Hills. James Goolsby and Leanne Robitaille are both considered armed and dangerous. A Hartford Police Department spokesman says that Goolsby “has significant arrest history in Hartford and is well known to our Detectives. We always work closely with Manchester Police Dept and will assist as needed.”

If you see Goolsby or Robitaille, or have information about their whereabouts, the Manchester Police Department asks that you call them at 860 645-5561, or call Investigating Detective Hearn at 860-645-5549. Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson, an employee of the restaurant, was just before noon Saturday at the Korean style restaurant.

In a Facebook post made by Bonchon Manchester, the restaurant announced it will remain closed until further notice. FOX61's Kaitlin Goslee reports that the restaurant remains closed on Monday.

Stay with FOX61 on-air and on-line for the latest on this developing story.