Mummers parade goes on as planned despite bone-chilling cold

Revellers in fancy dress participate in the annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on January 1, 2017.
The Mummers Parade is a 120-year-old folk festival held annually on new year's day in which some 10,000 participants divided into themed groups march through the streets of Philadelphia.'Mummering' is a form of pantomime historically practiced by the poor, which first arrived in Philadelphia via Swedish immigrants in the late 17th century. / AFP / Ed JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia’s annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.
Organizers had considered postponing the event because of concerns over the brutal weather conditions. But they voted to go ahead with the New Year’s Day parade, which featured performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city’s main north-south thoroughfare.
Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started. Concerns had been raised the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by marching string bands.
Heating tents and warm buses were set up along the route for the Mummers.
