PD: 2 people suffer serious injuries following car crash near Gold Star Highway in Groton

GROTON — Police are investigating a two car crash Monday afternoon, that has put two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from the towns around the Gold Star Highway at the intersection of Flanders road for a two car crash.

Both drivers were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, said police. No other people were in the car at the time of the collision. The identities of the drivers have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Eastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit.

The Gold Star Highway was closed in both directions following the crash but was reopened later that Monday.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that may assist the police in the investigation you are asked to contact Officer Saracina at the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.