Therapy dog for young girl on autism spectrum missing

NORWICH — Norwich Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a therapy dog.

The dog goes by the name of Mookie and was the dog for a young girl on the austism spectrum.

Mookie was last seen in the area of 90 North Street. Mookie went missing early Monday morning around 3:00 a.m.

Mookie is a small black and tan yorkie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mookie is asked to contact the Noriwch Police Department so they can get her back to the girl.