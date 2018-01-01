Therapy dog for young girl on autism spectrum missing
NORWICH — Norwich Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a therapy dog.
The dog goes by the name of Mookie and was the dog for a young girl on the austism spectrum.
Mookie was last seen in the area of 90 North Street. Mookie went missing early Monday morning around 3:00 a.m.
Mookie is a small black and tan yorkie.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mookie is asked to contact the Noriwch Police Department so they can get her back to the girl.
