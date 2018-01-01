× Three water main breaks in 24 hours cause headaches for homeowners

ROCKY HILL — Officials say service is restored after a water main broke on Garfield Road in Rocky hill.

They say around 17 homes on Garfield Road from Hayes Road to the end of Garfield are affected by the shutdown.

With the cold comes quite a few water main breaks.

On Sunday night, a water main broke in West Hartford on Tunxis Road. 8 homes were affected on Tunxis Avenue from Ridgewood Road to Cornell Road. As of 3 a.m. Monday, repairs were complete.

And on Sunday afternoon, there was a water main break in Berlin near Kensington Congregational Church, the intersection of Glen Street and Robindale Drive.