Water pipe burst causes another evacuation of Plainville AMC theater

PLAINVILLE— For the second time in three days, the AMC theater has been evacuated due to a water pipe burst.

Firefighters received a call around 1:55 p.m. Monday, to calls of a pipe bursting inside the theater.

FOX61 has reached out to the AMC Theater Company but has received no comment.

The theater has been closed since Monday afternoon.

