Malloy extends state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol
HARTFORD — The severe cold weather has forced Governor Dan Malloy to extend the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.
“As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Governor Malloy said. “Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”
The state coordinates with local and state agencies to provide information and services for residents.
The protocol will be in effect until Monday.