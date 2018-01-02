Chance for snow Thursday; Cold continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Year Day 2018 will be remembered as the coldest in 100 years.

The record low temperature was 8 below 0 set back in 1918 which we are very close to this morning.

If you are thinking that 2018 will ring in some mild air to break this arctic chill, unfortunately you will have to be patient for a least another week. The first week of 2018 will feature more arctic chill and more snow. That next chance for snow will be here Thursday into early Friday when the polar and subtropical jet streams will merge off the east coast and develop a very large and intense ocean storm that could produce strong winds and heavy snow.

There is still some uncertainty of the exact track of the storm since it is still a three days away. If the storm were track close the coast then we would get a big snowstorm. If the storm were track further out to sea then we would get a brushing of a light to perhaps moderate snowstorm. The one constant with this weather pattern is the arctic chill which will be reinforced after the storm moves away on Friday and the weekend below 0 wind chill.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, cold. High: Mid-upper 10s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as cold as recent days. High: Low-mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chance for snow, becoming quite breezy. High: 20's

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy & bitterly cold. High: teens, wind chill 0-10 below.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: 15-20.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite so cold. High: 20s.

