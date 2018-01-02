× CityPlace I building/garage closed Wednesday due to leak in city water main

HARTFORD — Paradigm Properties, the owners of CityPlace I at 185 Asylum Street, said Tuesday night that the building and garage will be closed Wednesday for needed repairs to a leak in a city water main located on Pearl Street.

“We’re disappointed that our clients will be impacted by this weather-related incident. We have been communicating with our clients throughout the day to relay the MDC updates on the situation so they could plan for a potential building closure on Wednesday,” said Cindy Huveldt, Regional Manager, Paradigm Properties, LLC.

CityPlace I will reopen on Thursday.

No other details have been released.