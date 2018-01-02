Cold continues, with a chance for snow Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the potential for 6+ inches of snow in southeastern CT. It will be windy as this snow comes down and the snow begins by early Thursday morning, ending by the afternoon. Thursday morning’s commute does not look pretty, with snow and wind leading to decreased visibility. With current projections, one can assume many schools will be canceled across the state Thursday.

It all depends on the exact path of the storm’s center. A slight wobble to the east or west can make a difference in snow totals and wind gusts. At this point, several inches of snow is possible in eastern Connecticut, with lesser accumulations in western CT.

New London and southern portions Middlesex counties are under a winter storm watch.

Here’s the latest:

TIMING: Snow begins around midnight Wednesday night and continues through Thursday morning before tapering off by the afternoon Thursday.

SNOW TOTALS: This has the biggest ability to change out of all the variables. As mentioned, the slightest wobble in the storm’s track will impact these numbers. As of early afternoon on Tuesday, 2-5 inches is likely in western CT, with 5-10 inches in eastern CT.

WIND GUSTS: Especially in eastern CT, there could be gusts up above 40 mph. Scattered power outages are a concern, with reduced visibility as well.

One thing for certain is that no matter the track of this storm: The arctic chill will be reinforced after the storm, creating very cold days in the weekend, with sub-zero temperatures at times.

Forecast Details:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold as recent days. High: 20s.

THURSDAY: Windy with snow likely. Messy morning commute with snow gradually tapering off during the afternoon. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy & bitterly cold. High: teens, wind chill 0-10 below.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: 10s, single digits?

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite so cold. High: 10s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.