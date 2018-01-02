× Crews battle fire at Simsbury condo complex

SIMSBURY — Mutual aid was called in and fire crews are on the scene at 51 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury for a condo fire.

The road, also known as Route 10, is open but traffic is being detoured near the condo complex. Simsbury police were also on scene helping assist traffic.

The fire started around 9:45 a.m. when heavy smoke was reported. The fire is on the second floor, so the fire department is opening a hole in the roof of the five-story wood structure to access the fire.

There is significant damage, but no reports of any injuries at this time. There is an icing situation posing difficult conditions for firefighters.