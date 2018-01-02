× Enfield police chief to retire

ENFIELD — Chief Carl Sferrazza will retire at the end of February.

Sferrazza, who has served as a law enforcement officer for 38 years will leave office on February 28. He has been chief for 12 years. He started as an auxiliary officer in 1976. He served as Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief, and Chief.

In the retirement announcement, officials said, “Chief Sferrazza was raised in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1976, obtained an Associate Degree from Asnuntuck Community College, a Bachelor’s Of Science in Law Enforcement from Western New England University and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University.”