Family of Manchester shooting victim grieves, search for suspects continues

MANCHESTER — Police in Manchester are still searching for two suspects they said shot and killed a man working inside of a restaurant over the weekend.

“Around 11:45 Saturday morning we responded to the Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road for a shooting investigation,” said Captain Chris Davis of the Manchester Police Department.

Just before that call police said 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille and 28-year-old James Goolsby got into a dispute with 36-year-old Norris Jackson. All three were employees at Bonchon.

“There was a disagreement inside the restaurant, inside the back kitchen between a couple coworkers,” said Davis. “The victim ended up getting shot, he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he ended up being pronounced dead on Sunday night, and the suspect in the case had fled the area.”

Police said they later recovered the suspect’s vehicle.

“We believe they are probably together but we have not been able to locate them,” said Davis.

There is no threat to the public but police said these individuals are dangerous.

“They were involved in a shooting so that would indicate that the person or people are dangerous, but there is no indication that they are going to be out there targeting anybody else or anything like that,” said Davis.

The restaurant remains closed until further notice, meanwhile, candles flicker on the ground out front in memory of Jackson.

Jackson’s family is now grieving the loss of this father of seven.

“This was my uncle, a family man,” said Jackson’s niece, Sylmerris Jackson. “We loved him so much. He was my grandmother’s only son, and her youngest.”

Jackson’s mother, Barbara Turner, posted on Facebook that her son’s organs would be donated, and have already been used to save lives. Her post reading in part, “His life was taken but he has saved another.”

Police said the chief medical examiners office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday. Local agencies are also assisting in the investigation, which police said is open and ongoing.