Hartford police investigating after dog’s death after being left out in the cold

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a dog left out in the cold was found dead Monday.

Police said a concerned citizen reported a dog that was left out in the cold at 108 Adams St. Officers found the dog frozen in the back yard.

Officials said there were no protective measures provided for the animal. Police said the occupant was cooperating and they expect to file animal cruelty charges against the dog’s owner.

