Ice safety tips issued by Middletown Fire Department 

MIDDLETOWN -- For those who love winter, it is prime season to head out on the ice for skating or ice fishing. But, there are warnings being issued by the experts.

The Middletown Fire Department, which is responsible for responding to emergencies on numerous ponds and a stretch of Connecticut River says the deep freeze shouldn't make people overconfident when out on the ice.

"You don't want to go on any ice where you don't know what's under it," said Middletown Fire Chief Rob Kronenberger.

Kronenberger was a part of a team of firefighters training for ice rescues on Pameecha Pond.

"We have a lot of protective suits, they protect us from hypothermia because in this weather hypothermia will set in in a minute."

The city of Middletown requires ice must be at least six inches thick to be deemed safe and Assistant Fire Chief Jay Woron added, "there are signs telling if (the ice) is safe to skate or unsafe to be on the ice."

Woron noted that all 60 Middletown Firefighters get ice rescue training each year.