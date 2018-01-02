× Malloy extends state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

HARTFORD — The severe cold weather has forced Governor Dan Malloy to extend the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.

When in effect, #CT's Severe Cold Weather protocol directs the relevant state agencies to coordinate w/ our state's network of shelters to ensure that all those who are vulnerable are protected. Shelters can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting https://t.co/zd6QX6ZBCp. @211CT — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 2, 2018

“As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Governor Malloy said. “Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”

The state coordinates with local and state agencies to provide information and services for residents.

The protocol will be in effect until Monday.