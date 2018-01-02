× New London school to be closed through Friday due to water damage

NEW LONDON — The school damaged by water last week will remain closed through Friday.

Officials said Nathan Hale School Arts Magnet School suffered severe water damage last Thursday. Breaks in the water pipes serving the heating system resulting in damage.

Stephen Tracy, interim superintendent, said the school will be closed for the rest of the week.

Several classrooms, hallways and other spaces were damaged. Official expect the school to reopen on January 8.

Tracy said officials will hold a meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria to update the community about the damage to the school and the efforts to repair the damage.