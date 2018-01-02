Nine injured after fire breaks out at a building in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y — At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a four-story building in the Bronx Tuesday morning according to PIX11.

FDNY responded to reports about a fire at 1547 Commonwealth Ave. around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the first floor of the building in a furniture store. According to fire officials, apartments are located above the store.

Nine people suffered injuries, their conditions are not yet known, the FDNY said.