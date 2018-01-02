× Man shot outside court in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Waterbury at the courthouse that injured one man.

According to Deputy Chief Fred Spagnola, the shooting happened outside at the court at Grand and State Streets in Waterbury about 11:00 a.m.

The victim was shot in the leg. Police said he was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, and was still being treated.

Police said it was a targeted incident but they had no specifics on suspect or motive.

No one was in a BMW that was shot up on scene.

Connecticut State Police and Waterbury Police are investigating.

Captured multiple bullet holes in windshield of BMW suv as it was being towed away from front of #Waterbury city courthouse @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wiAa8S20M7 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 2, 2018