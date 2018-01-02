Police searching for card theft suspect in Hamden; over $6,500 made in purchases 

HAMDEN — Police are searching for a man who they said may have stolen a credit card from a gym.

Hamden police said on December 17, they responded to a Thornton Street residence on a report of larceny.

“Investigation revealed that the victim lost his credit card. He advised police that he either misplaced his credit card at a local restaurant or it was stolen at a local gym. The credit card was subsequently used at numerous “Apple Stores” in Connecticut,” said police.

Police added that the fraudulent purchases total $6,655.00.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50’s to 60’s, heavy build, white mustache, wearing eyeglasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer William May at (203) 230-4030.