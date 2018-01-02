Police: Suspects in fatal Manchester restaurant shooting arrested

MANCHESTER — Police in Manchester have arrested the two suspects they said shot and killed a man working inside of a restaurant over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Manchester police said they arrested Robitaille in the area of Main Street and Bond Street in Hartford. Police said Goolsby was arrested at 820 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.

“Around 11:45 Saturday morning we responded to the Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road for a shooting investigation,” said Captain Chris Davis of the Manchester Police Department.

Just before that call, police said 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille and 28-year-old James Goolsby got into a dispute with 36-year-old Norris Jackson. All three were employees at Bonchon.

“There was a disagreement inside the restaurant, inside the back kitchen between a couple coworkers,” said Davis. “The victim ended up getting shot, he was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he ended up being pronounced dead on Sunday night,”

The restaurant remains closed until further notice, meanwhile, candles flicker on the ground out front in memory of Jackson.

Jackson’s family is now grieving the loss of this father of seven.

“This was my uncle, a family man,” said Jackson’s niece, Sylmerris Jackson. “We loved him so much. He was my grandmother’s only son, and her youngest.”

Jackson’s mother, Barbara Turner, posted on Facebook that her son’s organs would be donated, and have already been used to save lives. Her post reading in part, “His life was taken but he has saved another.”

Goolsby was charged with murder and held on $1,000,000.00 bond. Robitaille was charged with hindering prosecution and held on $100,000.00 bond. Both will appear in court on Wednesday.