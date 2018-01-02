× State police respond to almost 500 accidents during holiday

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police responded to nearly 500 accidents, two of them fatal, over the New Year’s holiday.

Police on Tuesday announced that they responded to 494 accidents during the four-day enforcement period that started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The fatal accidents were in Trumbull on Friday and in Glastonbury on Saturday, but fifty-four of the accidents resulted in injury.

Last year, police responded to 276 accidents, including two fatal accidents killing a total of three people.

Police arrested 28 people for driving under the influence this year, compared to 34 during the same span a year ago, while speeding citations dropped to 611 this year from 705 during the year-ago period.