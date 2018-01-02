× Study: New Haven, Bridgeport among worst places to find a job in US

HARTFORD — A new study has put two cities in Connecticut towards the bottom of the list.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent jobs report, the national unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent while hiring is up.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of job-market strength. They range from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Bridgeport was ranked 141, where New Haven finished 165.