Water main break in West Hartford closes elementary school

WEST HARTFORD — Officials say there was an 8 inch water main leak on Webster Hill Boulevard in the vicinity of Webster Hill Elementary School.

Crews initially said the break was small enough to hold off on repairs to let the school finish the day, but since then have needed to shut the main down. The school is dismissing at 12 p.m.

This water main break is added onto a list of many in the past 72 hours caused by the extremely cold weather. Berlin is also facing their second water main break on Robindale Drive early this morning.

Officials say the ground is freezing, heaving, and moving which can cause pipes to breath. The age of the pipe, materials, and weather conditions can all contribute to a break. While breaks can happen in warm weather, officials say the extreme cold typically causes an uptick in the breaks.