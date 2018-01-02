State police: Weapons, drugs, cash seized from a Burlington home

BURLINGTON — A 45-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police said they seized guns, ammunition, drugs and cash from a home.

State police said on May 20, they were notified of suspicious activity of high volume vehicle traffic that was consistent with the sale of narcotics coming a from a single family home located on Main Street in Burlington.

State police said after a 7-month investigation, a search warrant was served to the single family home where they seized an illegally owned AK-47 type assault rifle, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, crack cocaine, heroin and cash.

On December 27, State police said they arrested and charged Hebert Gregory and charged him with conspiracy to commit/sale of hallucinogen/narcotic; conspiracy to commit/possession of an assault weapon and conspiracy to commit/criminal possession of weapon.

Herbert was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 10.