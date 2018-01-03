× Bradley International ‘closely monitoring’ Thursday’s forecast

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport said they are closely monitoring Thursday’s forecast, where there is a chance for 6 inches plus of snow.

Alisa D. Sisic, PIO of Connecticut Airport Authority, said released the following statement:

“We are starting to see a moderate number of storm-related cancellations for tomorrow and we will most likely see further delays and cancellations as the storm progresses. Passengers are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.”

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

For storm closings and delays, click here.