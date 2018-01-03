Bristol tree service see a rise in business due to cold and incoming snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- As Connecticut braces for a Nor'easter Thursday morning, many people will still be out in the bulk of the storm making sure others stay safe and warm.

Lachance Tree Services said this has been their busiest year and with the storm hitting Thursday, they are expecting a ton of emergency phone calls, one of them being for power outages.

That is why the demand for firewood has been at an all-time high as people are afraid they will be left with no heat as well.

"The phone hasn't stopped ringing for firewood," said Regis Letourneu, owner of Lachance Tree Services.

Letourneu said he knows almost every neighborhood like the back of his hand, delivering firewood to families or cutting down trees during power outages.

"We have to be ready because of high winds, trees going down, power lines, trees falling on the house, trees falling on cars," added Letourneu.

No matter how big the snowstorm, Letourneu is on standby despite the challenges the cold weather brings.

"Basically, it's slippery and cold and harder to work in," added Letourneu.

Crews with Lachance said they will be on standby starting at 6:30 a.m., ready to respond to any emergency phone calls.