Eastern part of Connecticut prepares for snow

LISBON -- The night before the first snow storm of the year, many people in the region expected to get higher snow totals, were preparing.

Shoppers at the Lisbon Walmart said people were clearing the food off store shelves.

"It's a mad house," Oakley Porter of Norwich said. "It's chaos the lines are all backed up it takes a while to get out."

Porter along with friend Christopher Ihde said they're looking forward to the first snow of 2018. Others, are preparing for snow days.

"My kids just went back to school," Meagen Droog said. "Now they're probably gonna be home again tomorrow."

Schools across the state will be closed, Thursday, including Griswold Public schools and Lisbon Central School.

James Sweet won't be getting a snow day, he works with the Mohegan Tribal Fire Department. Sweet is sending a message to the community before the snow hits Connecticut.

"I just ask everyone to take it easy, if you don't need to go on the roads please don't," he said. "it will help us a lot too when we're responding to different medicals, accidents, things like that."

