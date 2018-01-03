× Fire at Clinton NY home; no injuries reported

A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at a New York home associated with Bill and Hillary Clinton, but the fire is out and nobody was injured, said Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department.

No further details were available on the incident in Chappaqua, New York, but firefighters were still on the scene, Mendoza said.

Mendoza said a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

He said the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters were still on the scene. There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.