Gov. Malloy holds news briefing with updates on snow preparations

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy holds a news briefing to provide updates on the state’s preparations in advance of tomorrow’s anticipated snowstorm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of central and eastern Connecticut including Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, and Windham Counties where there is a chance for 6″+ of snow. We’ve talked about this storm for several days now, and it looks like it’s going to be “game on” for a snowy day Thursday.

Latest forecast here.