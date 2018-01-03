‘Jeopardy’ deducts money from contestant who said ‘Gangster’s Paradise’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mispronunciation cost a contestant on this year’s first episode of “Jeopardy!” over $3,000.

The clue was “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Contestant Nick Spicher hit his buzzer and was pretty confident about the answer. His question was initially accepted.

But shortly after, Alex Trebek took it back due to an extra syllable and a hard ‘r.’

Even though Spicher lost that question, he did win the night’s competition.