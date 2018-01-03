× Malloy: Nonessential state employees should not report to work Thursday due to storm

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy said nonessential first and second-shift state employees to not report to work on Thursday due to the upcoming snow storm.

“The timing of the storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes, making travel treacherous throughout those periods,” Governor Malloy said. “Furthermore, this storm is anticipated to produce very strong winds with the potential for near white-out conditions at its height.”

While highways will remain open in Connecticut, travel conditions could still be quite hazardous at times. In order to allow Department of Transportation crews to clear highways as efficiently and safely as possible, and to assist neighboring states respond to the severe conditions of their roadways, it is strongly recommended that Connecticut motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours are encouraged to do so, said Malloy.

Earlier today, the Governor announced that he will activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center beginning at 6:00 a.m. Thursday in order to monitor storm conditions and quickly coordinate any support that may be necessary.

Latest forecast here. Storm closings and delays here.