Manchester restaurant murder suspects arraigned

MANCHESTER – Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of Norris Jackson III, who was shot during an altercation at the Bonchon Restaurant in Manchester.

“He was a good person, he was about his kids,” described Taniesha Pierce, a friend of Jackson. “He loved his kids. He was friendly, no problem, no drama, nice to everybody.”

Police said James Goolsby, 28, pulled out a gun during the altercation in the restaurant’s kitchen where they both worked. Court documents reveal the two had been engaged in an on-going feud possibly involving another co-worker, Leanna Robitaille, 23, who is described as Goolsby’s girlfriend.

Goolsby was arraigned Wednesday morning in Manchester Superior Court. His bail remains at $1 million and is facing a murder charge. Robitaille, who, court documents show, volunteered her car as a getaway vehicle, was also arraigned and is held on a $100,000 bond.

Both suspects are due in Hartford Superior Court January 18th.