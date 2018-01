× New Haven gas leak closes school and two businesses

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Emergency Management says they are working a gas leak at Canner Street and Livingston in the city.

The leak happened around 6 a.m. Due to the leak, Worthington Hooker School is closed to the day as well as two daycares.

Fire officials are still at the scene, but there is no cause for the gas leak as of yet.

This is a developing story.