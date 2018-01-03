× New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after two men were shot while in a car. One was killed.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Wadley Street to investigating the reported shooting. They found two men found in a parked car. The passenger, Corey Bland of Hamden, was shot in the arm. The driver, who hasn’t been positively identified yet, was shot multiple times. Both were taken by an ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to the hospital. Bland remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police do not have information yet on a description of the suspect or suspects, or any possibly involved get-away car.

Officers and detectives remain in the neighborhood investigating.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information valuable to the case is asked to call police at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.