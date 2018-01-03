CHECK CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Malloy holds news briefing with updates on snow preparations

Posted 5:30 PM, January 3, 2018, by

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy holds a news briefing  to provide updates on the state’s preparations in advance of tomorrow’s anticipated snowstorm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of central and eastern Connecticut including Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, and Windham Counties where there is a chance for 6″+ of snow. We’ve talked about this storm for several days now, and it looks like it’s going to be “game on” for a snowy day Thursday.

Latest forecast here.

Related stories