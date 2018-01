× Waterbury crews battle two-alarm fire at commercial building

WATERBURY — Crews say they are investigating after a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Waterbury.

The fire happened at 361 Brookside Road in waterbury just before midnight.

Officials say the fire has since been knocked down but crews remain on scene for an overhaul. There have been no reported injuries so far.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.