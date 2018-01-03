Winter Storm Warning: Snow expected Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of central and eastern Connecticut including Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, and Windham Counties where there is a chance for 6"+ of snow.

Our weather will be calm today and not as cold as recent days with highs 25-30. Then a storm Thursday will bring snow and gusty winds.

Timing: Before sunrise Thursday into Thursday night. Worst 8 am - 2 pm.

Precipitation Type: All snow.

Impacts: Snow, gusty winds (up to 45 mph), blowing snow, slippery travel, some school cancellations, isolated (perhaps scattered) power outages.



Snow Totals: Right now we're forecasting 2"-4" for western Connecticut, 4"-6" for central and eastern Connecticut with higher amounts in far eastern/southeastern areas towards the RI border where up to 10" is possible. This is a middle of the road forecast meaning some computer models are forecasting much higher totals (6"-12") and others are going much lower (1"-4"). We're not just taking an average, rather looking at the set-up and making a call. Still, I wanted to share this range of solutions because I think it's helpful to know best and worst case scenarios even if they're less likely. A wobble east or west in the storms track could make a big difference in how much we get!

One thing for certain is that no matter the track of this storm: The arctic chill will be reinforced after the storm, creating very cold days in the weekend, with sub-zero temperatures at times.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold as recent days. High: 25-30.

THURSDAY: Windy with snow likely. Messy morning commute with snow gradually tapering off late afternoon-early evening. High: 20s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy & bitterly cold. High: teens, wind chill 0-10 below.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, frigid. High: single digits, Near 10 shoreline.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not quite so cold. High: 10s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm, this one could bring a mix of snow/rain.

