Alex Trebek has brain surgery, takes medical leave from 'Jeopardy!'

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is taking a break from the popular game show to recover from brain surgery.

Trebek said he is taking medical leave after undergoing surgery to remove a subdural hematoma that formed after he fell and hit his head in October.

“Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break I had a slight medical problem,” Trebek said in a video posted on Twitter. “The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more “Jeopardy!” programs very, very soon.”

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday, December 15 after experiencing “complications” from the fall, according to an update on the show’s website. Doctors operated the following day and released the 77-year-old on December 18.

Trebek, who is expected to make a full recovery, thanked everyone for their concern as he continues to recover.

Alex underwent surgery in late December, but he’s already up and around. We’ll let him tell you the news… pic.twitter.com/5LOA4etPDK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2018