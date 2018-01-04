FOX61 winter storm team coverage

Our first major snow storm of a 2018 has certainly lived up to its potential with upwards of a foot of snow across parts of Connecticut.

FOX61 provided team coverage throughout the day, traveling across the state in the midst of the storm to provide the latest updates of the first winter storm of the year.

Tony Terzi – Blizzard brings flooding to Milford

Carmen Chau - Union Station

Ike Ejiochi - Middletown

Jenna DeAngelis - New London

Michael Howard - Waterbury

Margaux Farrell -Mystic

Jim Altman - Hartford

Governor Dannel P. Malloy said state offices will open on time Friday following a clean-up from the major winter storm that impacted the state today. Malloy added that that state has 634 state plow trucks and 250 contractors working to clear the highways.

